Seadog is the project of musicians Mark Benton and Tom Chadd with their eclectic troupe of performers. They have announced that they will be releasing the new album ‘Internal Noise’ on 15th May on Austerity Records. The album is preceded by new single ‘Tied To A Mast’, released on 10th April.

‘Internal Noise’ was recorded at Bella Union’s Brighton studio and produced by Jack Wolter. It features the vocal harmonies of Jack and Lily Wolter, both from the band Penelope Isles, while Jack also drums on the record. Recordings began deep in the 2020 lockdown and came to life in the studio under the production wizardry of Jack Wolter.

The album theme explores the dichotomy of inner turmoil and dread that can plague a fragile mind while also experiencing the euphoric highs of being able to tune out the outside world. The heavy burden of insomnia is a recurring theme while the album also celebrates the static hums and pulsating rhythms from the scan of a new born’s heartbeat.

Seadog’s recent singles have been playlisted on Amazing Radio and also received airtime on BBC 6 Music amongst others, featuring on Lauren Laverne and Tom Robinson’s shows and earning generous feedback:

“Seadog’s most accomplished work to date.” – Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins/Bella Union)

“Ticks all the boxes for me…but above all, it sounds like it’s flying and I have a soft spot for songs that sound like they are flying.” – Jason Lytle (Grandaddy)

“Really love Tidal Wave, lovely melody and the chorus lifts off so well.” – Matthew Caws (Nada Surf)

“Really pretty good and nice voice” – David Crosby

Seadog will be playing a special album launch concert here in Brighton on 6th June at The Prince Albert. For that night, they are morphing into a quartet with the addition of Sam Clarke on drums and Martyn Moss on bass. Support will come from Last Living Cannibal and Snowy Mountain. Keep an eye out for tickets from your usual suppliers and the venue. It sure is going to be the go to gig of the night!

linktr.ee/seadogmusic