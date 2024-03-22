Two of the most senior officials at Brighton and Hove City Council have left as part of a cost-cutting shake up.

At the same time, new chief executive Jess Gibbons, 44, has taken over from Will Tuckley, 64, who served as an interim after previous chief executive Geoff Raw, 61, left for another job last May.

The senior officials to go are Rob Persey, 60, who served as executive director for health and adult social care for seven years, and Rachel Sharpe, also 60.

She joined the council as executive director for housing, neighbourhoods and communities almost four years ago, initially as an interim.

The departments that they ran are being merged and the council is to recruit a new senior official to replace the two executive directors who were paid about £130,000 a year.

Ms Gibbons said on her first day in post on Monday (18 March): “I am very excited to be the council’s chief executive and to work with our staff, partners and councillors.

“I can’t wait to build on the good work and continue to address the challenges I know our communities and residents are facing and that we’re facing as a council.”

She joined from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council where she was the chief operations officer, responsible for services including environment, infrastructure, regeneration, customer, arts and property, planning and destination and commercial operations.

She was previously director for communities and neighbourhoods with Wiltshire Council and director of community services at the London Borough of Camden Council.

Ms Gibbons said: “I will bring my knowledge and experience of working across the private, voluntary and local government sectors to the role and will drive forward the council’s plan to be a proud, healthy, fair and inclusive city for everyone.

“I’m a strong, determined and hard-working individual who is looking forward to working with council staff, residents, communities and businesses to ensure a better Brighton and Hove for all.”

She plans to move to Brighton and Hove from Wiltshire and to buy a flat here.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “I’m delighted that Jess has started at such a crucial time for the council and the city.

“We’ve been able to set a balanced budget for next year and are in the process of redesigning how we work and how we are organised to become more responsive to residents and to improve the quality of our services.

“Jess’s wealth of experience in both a big city environment like Camden and also a seaside location like Bournemouth will prove invaluable in driving all these changes forward.

“Everyone at the council, including myself, the political leadership and staff at the council are very much looking forward to working with her.”

Mr Tuckley is to become the interim chief executive of Slough Borough Council. His appointment was announced today (Friday 22 March).

The council has been run by government-appointed “best value commissioners” since December 2021.

Before becoming the interim chief executive of Brighton and Hove City Council last May, Mr Tuckley was the chief executive at Tower Hamlets Council between 2015 and 2023 and chief executive at the London Borough of Bexley Council between 2008 and 2015.

He is due to take up his new post at Slough in mid-April, taking over from Stephen Brown who announced his departure last week after two years in the role.

Councillor Dexter Smith, the Conservative leader of Slough Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to welcome Will to our council as interim chief executive and I look forward to working closely with him.

“There remains much to do on our improvement journey, and this appointment is important in ensuring our organisation has the officer leadership we need.”

Mr Tuckley said: “I’m looking forward to getting to grips with what must be one of the most important roles in local government at the moment.

“I’m excited to meet and work with commissioners, colleagues, members and partners across the borough once I get started.

“Slough Borough Council faces well-documented challenges and I will commit to providing the leadership required until a permanent appointment is made.”

Lead commissioner Gavin Jones said: “Will brings a wealth of experience and will ensure the focus on the improvement required is maintained while we recruit a permanent chief executive for the council.”