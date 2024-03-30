A mobile phone company has obtained a court order to put up an emergency telecoms mast in a seafront car park.

EE has temporarily closed the Marine Cliffs car park, in Rottingdean, so that a mast, base station and generator can be installed.

The phone firm notified Brighton and Hove City Council about its initial plans to put up a mast in the car park almost a year ago.

It previously used the roof of the White Horse pub but had to find an alternative when the pub closed for a major refurbishment.

After 17 objections were lodged to the original mast plans the company withdrew them and pledged “to work closely with the local planning authority, locally elected members and residents”.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh wrote on Facebook today: “Last year EE’s infrastructure company requested emergency permission to put a mast and equipment in Marine Cliffs car park, in Rottingdean, just east of the traffic lights.

“The council, myself and various others asked what the emergency was. The application was then withdrawn with no explanation from the company.

“We then found out what the emergency was when the mast on the White Horse was taken down.

“I then wrote and called various people at EE to suggest other locations. Never heard a peep back. Our MP also had a go but still nothing.

“In the meantime, EE’s infrastructure company went to court and got a ruling that it could put equipment there for 18 months.

“First I heard of this was when the notice went up that the car park would be closed. Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning department was told about the court ruling by letter last week.

“I understand that we need coverage – I am on EE too. However, there is plenty of space in the car park for the equipment. Why does it have to go right next to people’s homes? It’s not just a mast.

“The kit will take up eight parking spaces – much-needed in the summer – and will include a generator.

“The council’s planning department is trying to persuade EE’s agents to relocate the equipment to the other side of the car park.”

The mast atop the White Horse pub was taken out of use at the end of August, affecting phone signals and wifi for many homes and businesses including those taking payment with a debit card reader.

One resident, Jon Harris, also posted on Facebook today, saying: “I suspect it’s going ‘right next to people’s homes’ because that’s where the existing services in the ground are and / or that’s where it’ll offer the best coverage.

“Let’s get this vital service up and running again and focus our energies on suggesting a permanent home for this installation rather than trying to frustrate the process again when they’ve already been given permission by the courts.

“It was the height of irony if anyone who argued hard against the original temporary application then bemoaned the loss of service in the village and further afield.

“Surely the positive way forward now would be for council and local businesses to look at what permanent sites there might be that the mobile business can consider rather than continue to complain about this temporary installation. The ship has sailed now.”

Even as work started in the car park today, traffic was queuing at the A259 traffic lights – at the Marine Drive and High Street crossroads – because the road has been dug up.

The excavation is to enable a new power supply for the White Horse pub to be put in – and the disruption is expected to last until Wednesday (3 April).