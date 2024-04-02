Dozens of people have objected to plans to turn two houses in the same Portslade street into shared homes.

Leaflets informing neighbours of two planning applications for 47 and 71 Eastbrook Road have been posted through letterboxes, asking people to object.

Both applications to turn the family homes into six-bedroom houses of multiple occupation have been lodged with Brighton and Hove City Council by WSE Property Services.

The leaflet cited high turnover of residents in HMOS and shortages of GP appointments.

One public comment on the plans for 47 Eastbrook Road says: “We are meant to be inviting families back to the area. This will cause absolute chaos.

“Parking is already a nightmare. This will most definitely affect parking more and not to mention trying to squeeze so many people in a tiny space.”

An objection to the plans for 71 Eastbrook Road says: “As a close neighbour, and one who has seen inside the neighbouring houses (with the same footprint) I cannot believe that anyone would even think it would be acceptable to convert this tiny terraced house into a dwelling for six adults (and therefore possibly their six visitors/partners too – so potentially 12 adults coming and going.)

“It is absolute greed, and certainly over-development which is totally incongruent with the rest of the terrace and road.

“The neighbour’s houses are occupied by small families with children.

“They own their homes and moved there for a peaceful existence, not to live next to what would be as busy as living next to a block of flats.”

The planning application says: “Since there are no HMOs within the neighbourhood, no cumulative adverse impact that would arise through a concentration of HMOs will be caused to neighbours.

“The HMO for six persons is proposed in place of a dwelling for a family group that would likely accommodate four to five persons.

“The increase in occupancy level would therefore be minor. It is unlikely that a significant or noticeable increase in activity levels over the existing use would occur.

“However, the change in occupation type may result in a slight shift in the behavioural patterns from the house.”

Communal space for the residents of the HMOs would include an open-plan dining and living room, and a communal garden.

Four of the six bedrooms in each house would have en-suite bathrooms, with each bedroom offering space for a bed, wardrobe and desk.

You can read more about the plans on the council’s planning portal. The reference for 47 Eastbrook Road is BH2024/00555 and the reference for 71 Eastbrook Road is BH2024/00233.