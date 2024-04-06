A landslip between Haywards Heath and Brighton means that some lines are closed today. Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Network Rail is dealing with the aftermath of the landslip which happened between Hassocks and Burgess Hill.

The routes affected are the Gatwick Express between Brighton and London Victoria, Southern services between London Victoria and Brighton, Eastbourne. Littlehampton and Ore. And Thameslink journeys between Brighton, Luton and Bedford.

National Rail said: “A reported landslip in the Hassocks (and) Burgess Hill area has been confirmed by Network Rail colleagues.

“Fewer trains than usual will run between Gatwick Airport and Brighton and journeys between these stations will take up to 60 minutes longer than usual.

“Where possible, some trains will divert to run via Horsham and the west coastway. Gatwick Express services will run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. They will not run through to Brighton until further notice.

Trains between Littlehampton and London are expected to run via Horsham rather than Worthing and Brighton. They will not call at stations between Angmering and Hove. Passengers for stations between Angmering and Hove can change at Barnham.

