Brighton and Hove Albion take on Premier League title challengers Arsenal in a match that is due to kick off at 5.30pm at the Amex.

Danny Welbeck is down to lead the line for Albion up front against his former club.

Julio Enciso also starts for Albion as the Seagulls look to consolidate a top ten finish.

Three others are also expected to begin the game – Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan – as Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Brentford on Wednesday (3 April).

Adam Lallana, Joao Pedro, Julio Igor, Joel Veltman and Facundo Buonanotte all make way and have been named as subs.

Ansu Fati and Valentin Barco are also on the Brighton bench.

Albion captain Lewis Dunk is due to make his 400th league start today while Bart Verbruggen is top of the team sheet for a fifth consecutive match.

De Zerbi’s side haven’t lost a league game at home since August when West Ham United won 3-1.

But Mikel Arteta’s team have travelled well this year and have yet to go behind in their five top-flight matches on the road, conceding just once.

Bukayo Saka has been named to start for the Gunners, having been an injury doubt.

The visitors have two former Seagulls in their match-day squad, with defender Ben White named in the starting line up while Leandro Trossard is on the bench.

When the two sides met at the Emirates, eight days before Christmas, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz sealed the points for the hosts with a second-half goal each.

Today, Arsenal start in third place in the table, two points off leaders Liverpool and Manchester City in second, with 70 points each. The Gunners have 68 points from 30 games. Liverpool have played 30 and Man City 31.

Brighton start in ninth, with 43 points from 30 matches. A win will keep them in the running for a place in Europe while dropped points would make a top-half finish harder to achieve.