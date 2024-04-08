The band from the 60’s that just keeps giving. Featuring Thijs Van Leer, Pierre Van Der Linden, Menno Gootjes and Udo Pannekeet, Focus have announced a return to Sussex.

Fresh from the studio where they are recording their eagerly awaited new album, they will traverse Europe to give their loyal fans what they always want – a good time, and timeless music. Each song is breathtakingly unique, and each performance different to the one before.

How much longer will Focus tour? Thus far they have had 50 years of amazing spectacular shows, and Focus have achieved so much in this time span. From Polydor’s record plant closing to other bands to press nothing but Focus for ten days to meet demand, to being a favourite of Bob Harris on ‘The Old Grey Whistle Test’, and to holding positions in the UK top ten charts in both singles and albums.

And now for the interesting facts of Focus:

Focus have featured in the orchestra pit for Victor Spinetti’s musical ‘Hair’; have claimed a knighthood; soundtracked on a 2010 football World Cup commercial featuring Wayne Rooney; and not forgetting that ‘Hocus Pocus’ was featured in the iconic car chase sequence, after the bank heist in 2017 movie ‘Baby Driver’ and also featured in Disney’s Classic Trolls World Tour Movie 2020.

The men of Focus are looking forward to seeing you all on their ‘Hocus Pocus Tour’ at their favourite venues, and a few exciting new ones too. The local concert in Sussex is being promoted by Love Thy Neighbour and will be taking place at The Con Club in Lewes on Sunday 28th April. Tickets can be purchased HERE or from HERE.

www.focustheband.co.uk