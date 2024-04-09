UPDATED: Brighton’s busiest bus route has been closed this lunchtime, with two fire engines on the scene.

Fire services were called this morning after metal roofing was seen hanging from the Boots building roof on North Street.

The road remains closed to traffic, with diversions from Churchill Square to Old Steine in place.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are asking people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from ESFRS said: “We were called at 10.51am on 9 April 2024 to reports of metal hanging from a roof on North Street in Brighton.

“As of 12.30pm crews have made safe loose structures on the first and second floor level.

“They are awaiting the arrival of a building surveyor to help gain access to the top of the roof area.

“We are asking people to avoid the area.”

A fire engine with ladder was seen extended into the air outside Boots.

Brighton and Hove Buses tweeted: “With apologies, due to an incident in North Street, we are currently unable to serve this Stop and Portland Street.

“Services that terminate at Churchill Square will now be terminating and restarting from the Old Steine.

“All coastal services due to terminate at Brighton Station will be terminating at Sealife Centre

“For services that usually go down North Street (Eastbound) We will be diverting via Queens Road and North Road

“For services that usually go up North Street (Westbound) we will be diverting via Seafront and West street.”

The road was closed by police and fire services in November last year, when the corrugated metal roofing above Boots was loosened after Storm Ciarán.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to North Street in Brighton this morning (9 April) following a report that the roof of a business was insecure.

“North Street has been temporarily closed while services work in the area.

“Traffic is currently being diverted away from North Street and we urge you to take alternate routes at this time.”