Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a new four-year deal with 18-year-old midfielder Jack Hinshelwood.

The youngster, who turns 19 on Friday (11 April), signed a three-year professional contract with the club a year ago when he turned 18.

His previous contract lasted until 2026 while his new deal runs until June 2028, Albion said today (Wednesday 9 April).

The club said: “The versatile 18-year-old joined us aged eight and has made 17 first-team appearances this season.”

Hinshelwood made his debut in the final game of last season at Aston Villa, coming on as a sub for Deniz Undav. He was given his first start, also against Villa, in September.

He scored the first goal of his senior career in a 2–1 home victory against Brentford in December, followed by a second, against Tottenham Hotspur, in the same month.

He grabbed his third goal in the joyous 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday 3 February.

But a week later he was missing for the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, having suffered a stress fracture of the foot, requiring surgery.

He was expected to be out for three months although his recovery could take until the end of the season.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am very happy for Jack and for his family. He has shown what a top player he is and he deserves this new contract.

“We miss him a lot and are look forward to having him back, fit and ready to play.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Jack is a role model and his journey is an inspiring one for all the players in our academy.

“His attitude on and off the pitch throughout his time at the club has been exemplary. The way he has transitioned into the first-team squad was impressive and we are all very proud of his progress.

“Were it not for injury he would have no doubt played a lot more first-team games this season but we are looking forward to him being back ready for pre-season this summer.”

Albion said: “Jack made his Premier League debut on the final day of last season, before making his full debut at the end of September.

“He also received his first England under-19 call-up that month.

“He went on to make his Europa League debut in our 1-0 away win against AEK Athens as well as his first appearances in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.”