LOVE with Johnny Echols sees Arthur Lee’s longest serving band return to the UK to perform classic songs from Love’s first three albums ‘Love’, ‘Da Capo’, ‘Four Sail’ and of course ‘Forever Changes’ as well as some special deep cuts.

Following their farewell tour in 2019 the band hadn’t anticipated a return, but in 2022 the band did just that, as founding member and guitarist Johnny Echols explained, “the unprecedented times in which we found ourselves made us realise more than ever that what the world needs now is LOVE. How could we turn down the opportunity to come back and do it again? We have missed playing for our fans in the UK whom we dearly love.”

In what has now turned into an annual UK tour, Love is set to return this summer. Johnny Echols: “I so look forward to our trips across the pond and performing LOVE’s extraordinary music for our friends in the UK. We will, of course, be performing much of Forever Changes, as well as favourites from our extensive catalogue… as well as a few surprises. Don’t miss the LOVE-Boat!”

Joining Johnny Echols on stage is Baby Lemonade who from 1993 until Arthur’s death in 2006 performed as his band and became an essential part of the renaissance of LOVE’s music. This iteration of LOVE saw many sold-out tours, as well as back-to-back Glastonbury performances and an appearance on Later with Jools Holland.

LOVE will be playing live in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on 18th July. Purchase your tickets HERE and HERE. Full tour dates are shown below.

LOVE is:

Johnny Echols – guitar, vocals

Rusty Squeezebox – lead vocals, guitar

Mike Randle – guitar, vocals

David “Daddyo” Green – drums

James Nolte – bass

UK TOUR 2024:

JULY

10 BURY St. EDMUNDS, The Apex

11 BIRMINGHAM, Hare & Hounds

12 MANCHESTER, Band On The Wall

13 LIVERPOOL, o2 Academy 1

15 GUILDFORD, Boileroom

17 SOUTHAMPTON, The 1865

18 BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

20 LONDON, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

(Forever Changes performed in full accompanied by the Stockholm Strings & Horns)

21 COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

24 NEWCASTLE, The Cluny

25 EDINBURGH, The Caves

26 GLASGOW, St. Lukes

27 INVERNESS, Tartan Heart Festival

29 LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club

31 MILTON KEYNES, The Stables

AUGUST

1 BRISTOL, The Fleece

2 CARDIFF, Earl Haig

4 BLACKPOOL, Rebellion Festival

