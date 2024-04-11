Two sets of public toilets which have been closed for years are set to reopen after pressure from a community campaign group.

The toilets at Pavilion Gardens and The Level were among several closed in autumn 2022 because of rising costs, which council officials said were partly due to having to increase pay when the cleaning service was brought in house, and partly because of the legacy of years of underinvestment in maintenance.

When others reopened in the spring, these two remained closed because of “significant issues”.

At Pavilion Gardens, persistent antisocial behaviour means a consistent security presence is needed, which last year’s budget could not stretch to.

And the building housing the toilets on The Level has been hit by leaks caused by damage to a Victorian drainage system which happened when the skate park was installed.

This week, Acorn campaigners said they had received a pledge from the Labour administration to reopen both toilets in the coming months.

Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed Pavilion Gardens would reopen when enough staff had be recruited to have two attendants there seven days a week.

And it said a preferred tenant had now been found to run a new cafe in the MacLaren Pavilion on the Level, where three new toilets are being installed. It’s hoped this will open in July.

Acorn was told Pavilion Gardens would be open “imminently” – but the council did not confirm that timescale.

The campaign group’s organiser Toby Sedgwick said: “This is a big victory for the people of Brighton and Hove, who rely on public toilets as a basic service. We will be making sure these toilets are re-opened as soon as possible.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The Pavilion Gardens block will be open as soon as we have sufficient staff members to reopen (this is two attendants, to provide a seven day a week service).

“This will be at the existing block.

“The timescales for the new toilets at The Maclaren Pavilion are to be confirmed.

“We’ve just completed the procurement process, identified the preferred contractor, and are aiming to get them open by July.”

The Pavilion Garden toilets are set to be completely rebuilt as part of a multi-million pound refurb of Pavilion Gardens. Lottery funding has been secured, and a planning application, which also includes putting up a fence around the gardens, is pending.