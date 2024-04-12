A police officer who was charged with attempted rape, sex assault and another sex offence now faces a misconduct hearing despite being acquitted by a jury.

After Daniel Julian’s trial ended at Lewes Crown Court today (Friday 12 April), Sussex Police said: “Now the criminal investigation has concluded, Julian remains suspended from duty and the Professional Standards Department will progress misconduct proceedings.”

PC Julian went into a female colleague’s hotel room while they were away together on a training course in Kent.

The pair were preparing for the policing operation for the international climate conference known as COP 26 in Glasgow which took place later that year.

Both had been deployed in Brighton at different points during their police service but not at the same time and the pair were based in different areas. The identity of the 34-year-old female officer is protected by law.

Dan Julian, 46, a former blacksmith, of Church Lane, Bury, Pulborough, was arrested and charged after his colleague accused of trying to rape her.

Sussex Police said: “When the report was received, the officer was arrested and suspended from duty while an investigation was undertaken by the force.

“Charges were later authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “This has been a particularly difficult case for all involved.

“It was important that this case was decided by a jury and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court.

“We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to. We are aware that cases involving sexual offences impact not only the people involved within the investigation but also those reading or following the trials in the media.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and I’d like to thank all those who assisted with our inquiries and the subsequent court process for their support and patience.”

The force added: “Sussex Police will continue to encourage and support any victims of sexual offences and ensure that these cases are thoroughly investigated.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of a sexual offence, please report to police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”