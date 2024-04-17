Paloma Faith may have to cancel her gig in Brighton at the weekend, promising fans a decision in the coming day after contracting laryngitis.

The singer is due to perform at the Brighton Centre on Saturday (20 April) but pulled out of a show tonight (Wednesday 17 April).

She said that she was “utterly devastated” after being forced to postpone the show in London at the last minute because of the condition affecting her vocal cords.

Hours before the singer was due to perform at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith tonight, she announced the news in a statement on Instagram.

Faith is currently on a UK tour which started a fortnight ago on Wednesday 3 April in Reading and is due to go on until Sunday 19 May before a string of European gigs.

The 42-year-old singer said in the statement: “It is with great regret that I have had to postpone my show tonight in London.

“My team are working on a date to re-schedule the show and as soon as that is set I will let you all know.

“I have been diagnosed with laryngitis caused by a virus and I am physically unable to sing.”

Faith hailed the tour so far – which has included performances in Nottingham, Blackpool, Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Plymouth and Bristol – as “one of the greatest experiences” of her career

She said: “I am utterly devastated. Performing for you all is my favourite thing in the world.

“I also want to acknowledge those of you that flew in from other countries or travelled long distances. I am very very sad and very sorry.

“It’s been taken out of my hands. I have been told I must listen to the medical professionals so that I am able to return to perform for you without causing long-term damage.”

She said that she would know within the next day if she will be able to perform her shows in Cardiff and Brighton, which are scheduled for Friday (19 April) and Saturday respectively.

Yesterday (Tuesday 16 April), she posted a series of photos showing her wearing an orange and black leopard-print jumpsuit and a dramatic black ruffled dress paired with biker boots after her Bristol show.

She thanked the city for “putting up” with her sore throat and said that she was “praying” it would not get worse before her London gig, adding: “Gargling all the salt and feel stressed.”

Her tour follows on from the release of her first album in four years, entitled The Glorification Of Sadness, earlier this year.

The personal album explores the aftermath of her break-up from her partner of nine years, who is the father of her two children.

The north Londoner has previously bared her soul on ballads like Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Picking Up The Pieces.

Alongside her musical career, Faith has also acted in films such as St Trinian’s in 2007 and horror flick Dread in 2009 as well as more recently the DC Comics drama Pennyworth.

She also offered her insights on the music industry to rising stars when she had a spell as a judge on The Voice UK and on The Voice Kids.