A woman attacked a passenger on board a bus in Hove, police said this afternoon (Thursday 18 April).

She was alleged to have assaulted another woman on a number 46 bus in Portland Road as it headed towards Southwick.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was assaulted on board a bus in Hove.

“She reported that another woman approached and assaulted her while they were travelling on board.

“The woman also made threats.

“The incident happened at about 11.45pm on Friday 12 April on board the number 46 bus to Southwick.

“The bus had turned into Sackville Road near the junction with Portland Road at the time.

“Officers believe the woman is aged about 45, 5ft 6in, with shoulder-length mousy blonde hair.

“She wore a black parka-style jacket and a bronze or gold top.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1601 of 12/04.”