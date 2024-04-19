A fine innings from James Bracey kept Gloucestershire in contention on day one of their County Championship fixture against Sussex at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

Surviving a dropped catch early in his innings, the former England man was eager to make his chance count, amassing 10 boundaries in his 97 balls at the crease, as Gloucestershire reached 319-8 by the close of play.

Bracey, who was put down early in his innings by James Coles at third slip, off the bowling of Ollie Robinson, looked confident against pace and spin throughout, batting elegantly on his way to 69, before paceman Jayden Seales claimed his wicket with a full in-swinger in the day’s dying moments.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, a commendable second wicket stand between Ben Charlesworth and Miles Hammond put the visitors in the ascendency before Sussex battled back after lunch.

Taking a cautious approach, opener Charlesworth battled through a probing opening few overs before upping the ante in the afternoon session.

After grinding his way to 48, Charlesworth went to fifty off with a flamboyant leg-side six off his 117th delivery. Adding insult to injury, the left-hander crunched a flowing on-drive off the frustrated Fynn Hudson-Prentice for four just the one ball later.

With the score surpassing 150-2, his wicket opened the door for a Sussex comeback. Squared up by a seaming off-stump delivery, Charlesworth was caught behind, falling prey to the determined Seales for 62 (130).

Having made an excellent start to life by the seaside, Seales threatened throughout, taking two deserved wickets to finish with figures of 2 for 72 from his 24 overs.

At the other end, Hammond hit eight boundaries in his 105-ball 56, punishing Sussex for a missed opportunity in the afternoon session. When he was 17 runs into his innings, the 28-year-old was put down by Tom Clark at second slip, edging a length delivery from Seales.

Nudging his way to fifty in the 48th over, the confident Hammond seemed set for a big score before he was uncharacteristically trapped lbw by off-spinner Jack Carson in the 50th.

Bowling well into the evening session, Carson impressed with two wickets for 50 runs from 11 his overs. His second came with the day drawing to a close, bowling Tom Price for 22 (33), with a full delivery.

Hudson-Prentice was also among the wickets, dismissing fellow all-rounder Graeme van Buuren with an in-swinging delivery in the 64th over.

After taking five wickets in his last appearance, he struggled to find much movement on a hard Hove track, leaking 60 runs in his 17 overs.

Earlier, the dogged Danny Lamb claimed two wickets in the morning session. Beating the bat several times, he pinned opener Cameron Bancroft lbw before tempting Ollie Price into a rash drive, the edge flying to Clark at second slip.

Australian international Bancroft had made a promising start before his dismissal, unleashing a couple of textbook cut shots on his way to 27 (41), while Price looked rather more sheepish for his 21-ball 8.

Bowling a consistent spell in only his third Sussex appearance, Lamb finished the day with three wickets for 49 runs from his 16 overs. His third and Sussex’s last, came late in the day, tickling the edge of Dominic Goodman, who was caught at first slip by Tom Alsop for a second-ball duck.

Sussex’s other bowlers lacked a little bite. After missing Sussex’s last fixture, Robinson failed to make an impact, conceding 56 runs from his 17 overs, whilst neither Tom Clark nor James Coles took a wicket.

Tail-enders Zafar Zohar (23 off 60) and Zaman Akhter (5 off 10) remain unbeaten for Gloucestershire at stumps.

After the close of play, Carson said: “It’s probably even at the end of the day. They got off to a bit of a flyer and we had to battle through all day to get it back.

“I wouldn’t say the team’s really in the ascendency yet but we stuck at it well and got our rewards towards the end of the day.

“We’ve got to bowl well, bowl in the right areas and not go looking for it too much and hopefully it’ll happen.”

“Lamby (Danny Lamb) was brilliant today, he changed the game with early wickets. He just keeps running in and he’s a really good character.”