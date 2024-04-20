A Brighton power worker plans to run the London Marathon tomorrow (Sunday 21 April) for the Martlets Hospice, in Hove.

Anthony Hart, 41, an asset strategy manager at UK Power Networks, also plans to hang up his marathon running shoes after the event which – his 20th 26-mile race in 20 years.

Mr Hart expects to run with painful knees and ankles as he takes part in Britain’s biggest marathon in memory of his much-loved brother-in-law Matt Reed.

He hopes to raise £1,500 for the Martlets which cared for Mr Reed at the end of his life, with friends, family and colleagues chipping in, plus a £100 contribution from his employer.

Mr Hart’s children are returning from university to cheer him along and he said: “It’s going to be emotional. I always take it seriously and this one especially because I know it might be the last time.

“I started training eight months ago on dark wet nights, at silly-o-clock, soaking wet, freezing cold, for the sacrifice of running. Sunday is the culmination of all that.

“Completing training without getting seriously injured is an achievement and finishing is a celebration.

“Completing marathons often makes me emotional because it takes over your life for so long. It’s genuinely a relief to reach the finish.

“In London, it’s all about the support on the day. You can’t help but have a smile on your face. You feel carried along by the support from the crowd.

“I have Ant on my vest – and everyone cracks the same joke, like they’re saying it for the first time, ‘Come on Ant, where’s Dec?’

“I don’t mind. It’s great to have people call out my name.”

Training was going well until January when he was hitting lifetime bests. Since then, he’s had injury setbacks. But as a seasoned runner, he’s worked around it.

Mr Hart is an experienced fell-runner who completed many of his marathons on mountain ranges in Scotland and Wales, as well as in his beloved home city.

He said: “Sunday will be my 20th marathon and is also planned to be my last full marathon as my knees and ankles are crying enough now. It will be a painful one.

“I like to be healthy, to prove I can still push myself and it’s great for mental health. Running along the coast in Brighton in the evening is a lovely way to decompress at the end of the day.

“I’m really proud to be raising money for the Martlets – and colleagues at UK Power Networks have been really generous. I’ve received donations from people I barely know.

“I regret not raising money for charity before but hate asking people for money. For some people money is really tight and it’s particularly hard.

“Martlets Hospice is amazing. I didn’t know places like that existed. As you get older you discover this need for end-of-life care. I assumed it was provided by the NHS. I was oblivious.

“These amazing places are looking after people at the end of their life and supporting their families.

“It’s all voluntary funded and I think, wow, that’s amazing. One day everyone will have someone close to them relying on this so it’s really worthwhile.”

Martlets Hospice senior fundraising executive Hayley Kenward said: “Each year, I’m continually amazed and deeply inspired by the unwavering support of individuals like Anthony who is running the iconic London Marathon this Sunday in memory of his brother-in-law.

“Anthony’s dedication embodies the heart of Martlets’ mission and without supporters like him, we wouldn’t be able to provide the essential services we do.

“I’m forever grateful and immensely proud to stand alongside such remarkable athletes, bravely taking on challenges to ensure Martlets can continue to care.

“We are so lucky to have seven runners in the London Marathon this Sunday who have collectively raised over £12,000 between them. Thank you, Anthony, and go #TeamMartlets.”

To sponsor Anthony, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/anthony-hart-1689185882193.