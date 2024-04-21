Two people had a lucky escape after a car crash at a busy crossroads in Hove this afternoon (Sunday 21 April).

A light blue Honda Civic ended up on its side while turning from Old Shoreham Road into Sackville Road at the traffic lights outside the Hove Park Tavern.

Two people appeared to have emerged unscathed from the crash, with Sussex Police called out at about 3pm.

By 4pm a recovery lorry was at the scene, ready to remove the remains.

Police closed the top of Sackville Road southbound until the car had been taken away.