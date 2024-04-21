Two men have been held on suspicion of drug dealing in Brighton, police said.

One was arrested just off Queen’s Road and the other off Western Road.

Sussex Police said: “We have arrested two men on suspicion of supplying drugs around Brighton city centre following community concerns.

“Officers were deployed around the Zion Gardens and Temple Street areas of Brighton after reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

“On Monday 8 April, officers searched a 19-year-old man behaving suspiciously in the Temple Street area.

“He was found with class A drugs and a quantity of cash in his pockets which were seized.

“On Thursday 11 April, officers searched a second man in the Zion Gardens area.

“The 39-year-old was also found with class A drugs in his pockets which were seized.

“Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and released on conditional bail.

“The public are our eyes and ears.

“Please report any issues or suspicious behaviour to us online or via 101.

“Always dial 999 in an emergency.”