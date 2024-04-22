The RNLI Brighton lifeboat was called out twice in just over 12 hours.

The volunteer crew received the first call shortly before midday yesterday (Sunday 21 April).

The RNLI said: “The volunteer crew was first paged at 11.54am on Sunday to a report of a capsized catamaran near Hove Lawns Café.

“The crew conducted a shoreline search and found the catamaran had corrected itself and headed inshore.

“The second callout took place at 12.20am today (Monday 22 April).

“The crew launched after a report that a vessel was in trouble just outside Brighton Marina.

“It was not moving although exhibiting navigation lights to indicate it was moving and equally it was not responding to radio messages.

“The lifeboat found an 80ft yacht anchored just south of the Marina entrance but the crew were unable to raise anyone aboard.

“It didn’t pose a risk to other water users and it was safely anchored.

“The crew stood down at 1.11am.

“If you get into trouble or spot someone else in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”