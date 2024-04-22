Embrace celebrate the 20th anniversary of their massive-selling ‘Out Of Nothing’ album with an 11-date UK tour in November, playing their biggest selling record in full, along with their other greatest hits.

The tour follows on from the band’s huge Leeds, Kirkstall Abbey show in July, where Embrace will play ‘Out Of Nothing’ in full for the first time ever, in front of 6,000 fans, supported on the day by Ocean Colour Scene, Ash, Sleeper and CUD.

Released in September 2004, ‘Out Of Nothing’ became the band’s biggest selling album of their career to date, debuting at No.1 and going on to sell over 600,000 copies, double platinum, in the UK alone. The album catapulted the band back to the top of the charts off the back of huge top 10 hit single ‘Gravity’, written by Danny McNamara’s friend and Coldplay main-man Chris Martin, and the anthemic hit single ‘Ashes’.

Produced by legendary producer Youth, ‘Out Of Nothing’ was the band’s fourth studio album and came three years after Embrace had been dropped by former record label Hut Recordings.

Released on Independiente Records after label boss Andy Macdonald saw the newly dropped Embrace play a sold out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the album was a vindication of the band’s self-belief and determination to carry on.

Critically acclaimed at the time, and famously dubbed by NME as “the best comeback since Lazarus!”, ‘Out Of Nothing’ has endured as a classic album of the genre.

Embrace frontman Danny McNamara said of the album and forthcoming tour, “I really can’t believe it’s been 20 years since we released the album. It was such a key moment in the life of the band, and the lives of us as individuals. The band took day jobs to keep going, we had no choice, but we believed in ourselves, and we believed in the songs we were writing. That’s where the album title comes from, we had nothing, but out of that we were determined to build something great.”

“The fact that we managed to do that, and the fact that the fans were still there for us when we came back after being dropped by Hut is what makes this album so special to us. We’ve waited 20 years to celebrate the record, now’s the time!”

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday 26 April at 9am: tix.to/Embrace24

‘Out Of Nothing’ November tour dates:

THU 14 NEWCASTLE – BOILER SHOP

SAT 16 MANCHESTER – ACADEMY

TUE 19 CARDIFF – TRAMSHED

WED 20 NOTTINGHAM – ROCK CITY

THU 21 OXFORD – O2 ACADEMY

FRI 22 BRISTOL – O2 ACADEMY

MON 25 SOUTHAMPTON – ENGINE ROOMS

TUE 26 BRIGHTON – CHALK

THU 28 NORWICH – WATERFRONT

FRI 29 LONDON – O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE

SAT 30 BIRMINGHAM – O2 INSTITUTE

Embrace have scored three No.1 albums, and six Top 10 singles in their career to date, selling over two million albums in the process. The band’s eighth studio album ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’ was released in 2022 and became the band’s eighth Top 10 charting album in succession.

