A serving prisoner and a woman have been sentenced for trying to smuggle drugs into a Brighton hospital.

Michael Beirne, 41, told Lucy D’Cruze, 47, to bring ketamine and coke into the Royal Sussex Eye Hospital where another prisoner would collect them and bring them back to HMP Rochester, where he was imprisoned.

D’Cruze brought the class A drugs into the male toilets at the hospital on 31 August and 1 September 2022, as agreed.

But they were found there by a prison officer escorting the go-between.



Beirne and D’Cruze were charged in September last year.

At Lewes Crown Court last Friday, both pleaded guity to two counts of attempting to convey a list A prohibited article into a prison on behalf of a prisoner.

Beirne was given another 15 months in prison. D’Beirne, of Bronte Drive, Eastbourne, was given a suspended sentence, requiring her to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and attend rehabilitation sessions.

A South East Regional Prisons Intelligence Team (SERPIT) spokesperson, said: “Anyone attempting to organise the supply of drugs into HMP establishments should be warned that they will be identified and prosecuted.”