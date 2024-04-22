Who would have predicted back in 1976 that the UK Subs frontman Charlie Harper would still be gigging and releasing records with his band after 48 years?

It surely is an astounding accomplishment and one that sits in high regard amongst the worldwide punk fraternity, especially as Charlie also sings for the Urban Dogs and does his own solo work too.

Chas (as fellow long term band member Alvin Gibbs refers to Charlie) is still just a normal bloke that you can easily approach and exchange some banter with. Likewise goes for his charming wife Yuko. The pair eat, sleep and in Charlie’s case drink all things punk. There’s no sign of the band slowing down. In fact now that the UK Subs have released a bundle of albums down the years with letters A to Z as their titles, were they going to stop releasing material? Yeah like heck!

Lucky for us in Brighton, the UK Subs have announced that they will be playing live at The Arch on Thursday 14th November – Grab your tickets HERE.

The current UK Subs lineup features:

Charlie Harper – vocals

Alvin Gibbs – bass

Steve Straughan – guitar

Stefan Häublein – drums

For the record, just in case you were wondering what the UK Subs A to Z albums are, here you go:

Another Kind of Blues (1979)

Brand New Age (1980)

Crash Course (1980)

Diminished Responsibility (1981)

Endangered Species (1982)

Flood of Lies (1983)

Gross Out USA (1984)

Huntington Beach (1985)

In Action (10th Anniversary) (1986)

Japan Today (1987)

Killing Time (1988)

Live in Paris (1989)

Mad Cow Fever (1991)

Normal Service Resumed (1993)

Occupied (1996)

Peel Sessions 1978-79 (1997)

Quintessentials (1997)

Riot (1997)

Sub Mission: The Best of the U.K. Subs 1982-1998 (1999)

Time Warp: Greatest Hits (2001)

Universal (2002)

Violent State (2005)

Work In Progress (2011)

XXIV (2013)

Yellow Leader (2015)

Ziezo (2016)

For more data on the band click here: www.uksubs.co.uk