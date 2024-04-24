A trial was adjourned today after a judge heard the defendant had been sent a link and 50-character password to crucial video footage just days ago – and on paper.

Matthew Payne told Brighton Magistrates Court he had only just been sent the footage, which allegedly shows him pushing former council candidate Denise Friend at a Let Women Speak event in Brighton in 2022, despite asking for it more than a year ago.

He denies assaulting Ms Friend.

Today, Payne told the court: “I have been waiting for this footage for 18 months and what I did receive was a link and a passcode – the passcode had more than 50 characters and was sent on paper.”

He said that he had made several attempts to enter the passcode, but had given up after repeatedly getting it slightly wrong.

He added: “I had a ticket to be at the event, Let Women Speak. I was with the organiser the night before. The complainant said they went there to close the event down and a large number of masked men turned up throwing smoke bombs and assaulting people.

“Six months later, I was arrested for a allegation of assault and I’m being told I was part of the counter protest.

“I remember there was a lot of intimidation. I don’t remember pushing or shoving her.”

Prosecuting, Alan Balneaves said the alleged assault took place at a protest between two rival groups on different sides of the debate in September 2022.

Payne said he had found an hour’s worth of YouTube footage of the event which he wanted to show the court at the trial. He also said he wanted to call at least two witnesses.

District judge Amanda Kelly adjourned the trial until 18 September. Mr Payne checked with one of several people at the back of court who had come to support him that it did not clash with a date when his band Victorious were due to play a festival.

Police investigated several allegations of assault at the Let Women Speak event in Victoria Gardens in September 2022 and one of hate speech by main speaker Kellie Jay Keen.

A 19-year-old woman who was arrested for assault and a 20-year-old man arrested for obstructing a police officer on the day were eventually released with no further action.

An investigation into an counter-protester throwing glitter at event attendees was also discontinued with no further action, as was an investigation into alleged hate speech by Mrs Keen.

Craig Brown, 50, was fined £100 after admitting assault last year. He had initially joined the trans activists, but switched sides after hearing the speeches, and then squeezed a counter-protester’s testicles.

Ms Friend stood as a Labour candidate in Brighton in 2019, one of a slate of candidates supported by Momentum. She has since left the party.