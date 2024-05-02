A Brighton takeaway has been granted a late-night refreshment licence enabling it to stay open until midnight and to deliver food until 2am.

Popeyes, at 131-132 North Street, has no plans to sell alcohol but its application was put before a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel for a decision.

This was because the council’s licensing policies generally require new takeaways to close by 11pm in the busier parts of Brighton and Hove.

At the hearing on Tuesday 23 April, Mark Browning, for Popeyes, said that the restaurant would offer deliveries only from midnight, with riders collecting orders from the back of the premises in Windsor Street.

The barrister said that the business, operated by Plk Chicken UK Limited, had “robust policies” in place with its delivery partners to ensure neighbours were not disturbed by riders.

The business is run by three directors – Thomas Crowley, 50, Neil Williamson, 45, and Andrew Taylor, 41.

Mr Browning said that no deliveries would be made to people who were out on the street or in parks or playing fields.

The panel of three councillors – Emma Daniel, Paul Nann and Tobias Sheard – commended Popeyes for working with Sussex Police and the council’s environmental health team whe preparing its licence application.

The council’s decision letter said: “The provision of late-night refreshment is regulated primarily because it is often linked to alcohol-fuelled crime and disorder in the night-time economy, such as at fast-food takeaways where late-night drinkers congregate.”

“As the sale of alcohol is not part of this application, the risk of late-night drinkers congregating outside is diminished.

“Further, in our view the existence of a delivery service is more likely to draw customers away from the town centre, rather than into it.

“We do not believe that the proposed operation of the premises as outlined at the hearing will cause any negative cumulative impact.

“We are therefore granting the application subject to the agreed conditions set out in the agenda.”

Popeyes said: “We’re delighted with the outcome and thank the council for working with businesses.”