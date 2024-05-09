Brian Bilston and Henry Normal appear together for the first time, on Brighton Festival, at Theatre Royal, in a show which one critic has described as ‘two people reading some poems’. Along the way, they will be drawing on their vast catalogue of crowd favourites – and throwing in new poems, to prevent becoming their own tribute bands.

An evening of poems to be enjoyed not endured.

Not ones to overpromise, Brian and Henry are prepared to commit to delivering the greatest poetry show in the history of the world or their names aren’t Brian Bilston and Henry Normal.

Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

Wed 15 May 2024, 19:30

https://brightonfestival.org/whats-on/Xwl-henry-normal-brian-bilston/