A police officer has denied charges over the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a patrol car.

PC Christopher Corker, 40, is accused of knocking down and killing 27-year-old Arthur Holscher-Ermert in a road in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Mr Holscher-Ermert was struck by the vehicle just after 11.10pm on April 30 2022 and was confirmed dead at the scene.

On Friday, Corker, of Shandon Road, Worthing, West Sussex, appeared at the Old Bailey in London.

He pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The Sussex Police officer, who is on unconditional bail, faces a two-week trial at the Old Bailey from August 5.