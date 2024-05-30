A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Brighton at the weekend, Susse Police said today (Thursday 30 May).

The force said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in London Road, at the junction of Elms Lea Avenue, Brighton, on Saturday 25 May at around 10.20am.

“The incident involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a white Vauxhall Astra, with the driver of one vehicle, a 56-year-old man, taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“The four people travelling in the second vehicle all suffered minor injuries.

“If you witnessed what happened or have CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, we ask you to come forward.

“You can make a report by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or calling 101 quoting reference 25/05 of 430.”