Hundreds of local Labour members have called on their party to reconsider parachuting in a candidate after the Kemptown MP was unexpectedly barred from standing.

More than 200 people have signed a petition started by the Kemptown and Peacehaven Constituency Labour Party (CLP) ahead of a meeting where new candidate Chris Ward’s selection is set to be rubber stamped.

Mr Ward was announced as the new candidate last week, just a day after the previous MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle was suspended over unspecified allegations dating from 2016.

Journalist Michael Crick, who has been chronicling all the main parties’ selections, tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he was likely to get the seat – before another potential candidate. Nancy Platts, had even been interviewed.

Ms Platts, who has previously been leader of Brighton and Hove City Council and a parliamentary candidate in the same seat, called for an investigation into the fairness of the process.

Now, fellow local members are calling on the party to rescind Mr Ward’s selection and allow the local party to make their own selection.

In a letter accompanying the petition, the CLP’s campaigns officer said: “Principally, our members understand and unconditionally support the seriousness with which the party investigates complaints.

“Notwithstanding, they have expressed concerns regarding the hurried nature of the process for choosing another candidate to fight this election and their consequent lack of agency in this process.

“With well-known and hard-working Labour members such as Nancy Platts active in our community I feel sure that the membership would be reassured and motivated by this approach.

“I believe that we still have time to meet as an executive committee or to arrange an emergency husting on Zoom and that doing so would be a pragmatic decision to ensure both the superlative quality of our candidate and the morale of our members who will with renewed energy and confidence come out and support their (hopefully) next Labour MP.”

Meanwhile, Mr Russell-Moyle said he would not be standing as an independent. He tweeted: “I want a Labour government. I wanted to be part of that but it’s been ripped away.

“Some asked me to go independent. I’ll not stand against Labour but I hope to be back sooner than you think.”