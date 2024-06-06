About 20 caravans and mobile homes move moved into Preston Park overnight prompting joined action by Brighton and Hove City Council and Sussex Police.

The vehicles were seen moving into the park at around 11pm last night (Wednesday 5 June), with caravans and motorhomes positioned around the grass area next to the A23 Preston Road this morning.

The council said: “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment in Preston Park and our traveller liaison team will be visiting the site this morning alongside Sussex Police.

“Part of the visit will include a health and welfare assessment of households within the group and a discussion on next steps.

“We know Preston Park is incredibly popular with residents – particularly during the summer – and we will work with Sussex Police and the group to find a suitable resolution as soon as possible.”