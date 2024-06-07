Twenty candidates will battle it out for the three seats in Brighton and Hove at the general election on Thursday 4 July.
Only one of the three MPs who won a seat at the 2019 general election is standing again this time – Peter Kyle for Labour in Hove and Portslade.
Britain’s first and only Green MP, Caroline Lucas, is not running again in Brighton Pavilion while Labour suspended the former Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.
Here are the candidates by constituency.
In Hove and Portslade, six candidates are vying for the seat.
Sophie Broadbent – Green
Carline Deal – Conservative
Martin Hess – Reform UK
Peter Kyle – Labour
Tanishka Marah – Independent
Michael Wang – Liberal Democrat
In Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, there are also six candidates in the contest.
Valerie Gray – Social Democratic Party
Elaine Hills – Green
Stewart Stone – Liberal Democrat
Khobi Vallis – Conservative
Emma Wall – Independent
Chris Ward – Labour
In Brighton Pavilion, eight candidates have been nominated.
Steve Ai – Independent
Sian Berry – Green
Carl Buckfield – Social Democratic Party
Tom Gray – Labour
Mark Mulvihill – Reform UK
Ashley Ridley – Liberal Democrat
Citizen Skwith – The Official Monster Raving Looney Party
Sarah Webster – Conservative
The election is due to take place on Thursday 4 July, with count to be held at Portslade Sports Centre.
No Lloyd Russell Moyle? He should of stood as an independent