Twenty candidates will battle it out for the three seats in Brighton and Hove at the general election on Thursday 4 July.

Only one of the three MPs who won a seat at the 2019 general election is standing again this time – Peter Kyle for Labour in Hove and Portslade.

Britain’s first and only Green MP, Caroline Lucas, is not running again in Brighton Pavilion while Labour suspended the former Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

Here are the candidates by constituency.

In Hove and Portslade, six candidates are vying for the seat.

Sophie Broadbent – Green

Carline Deal – Conservative

Martin Hess – Reform UK

Peter Kyle – Labour

Tanishka Marah – Independent

Michael Wang – Liberal Democrat

In Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, there are also six candidates in the contest.

Valerie Gray – Social Democratic Party

Elaine Hills – Green

Stewart Stone – Liberal Democrat

Khobi Vallis – Conservative

Emma Wall – Independent

Chris Ward – Labour

In Brighton Pavilion, eight candidates have been nominated.

Steve Ai – Independent

Sian Berry – Green

Carl Buckfield – Social Democratic Party

Tom Gray – Labour

Mark Mulvihill – Reform UK

Ashley Ridley – Liberal Democrat

Citizen Skwith – The Official Monster Raving Looney Party

Sarah Webster – Conservative

The election is due to take place on Thursday 4 July, with count to be held at Portslade Sports Centre.