British rock royalty, You Me At Six, have this morning announced a further 15 new live dates to their already sold out UK and Ireland farewell tour. Thankfully Brighton Dome has been added to the list and is in fact now the opening date of the whole tour! The first batch of concerts all sold out in super quick time and the new concerts are expected to do the same.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 12th June at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk and youandmeatsix.com with sixersforlife fan pre-sale going on sale on Monday 10th June and members of the Brighton Dome can take advantage of purchasing their tickets from 10am on Tuesday at 10am for that particular concert – Details HERE. For a full list of dates see flyer below.

Singer Josh Franceschi adds “We want to celebrate this with as many of our fans as possible. We’ve put in the work for 2 decades and I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones that came in, did their f*cking thing, and f*cked off before they got kicked out. The final date at Wembley is 20 years to the day of our first band practice! That’s going to be really special. We have been very lucky and I’m looking forward to this final year. I’m just really having an amazing time”.

Over a career that spans 20 Years, You Me At Six had some amazing career highs including two Number One albums, world tours that saw them perform to thousands, streams that recently topped over a billion worldwide and faces that have graced the covers of multiple magazines across the globe.

These shows follow a triumphant few months touring the world for one final time and marks a celebratory end to their reign as one of the UK’s much loved rock bands.

