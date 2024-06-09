Hundreds of cyclists went as bare as they dared for the annual Naked Bike Ride through Brighton.

Those taking part in the annual event set off from Preston Park and made their way to the nude bathing beach in Madeira Drive via Hove Lawns.

The organisers said that they aimed to raise awareness of their message that “fossil fuels continue to be the greatest threat to the planet and all life, including humans”.

They said: “Cycling is the most efficient form of human-powered transport and burns fat not petrol, gas, diesel or even carbon dense electrical power.

“Realisation is dawning that electric cars offer very little gain in carbon release during their manufacture and charging, some taking over 10 years to show any balance in the pollution and climate change caused.

“The riders are celebrating the freedom of cycling naked – and their body paint, decorations and slogans are a highlight of the city’s year.

“Celebrate body positivity with them, affirming that we are all beautiful in our skin when not hidden by status symbol fashion clothing, itself a massive user of water and source of carbon dioxide.

“And remind everyone that we are all vulnerable on the roads as confirmed by the recent reminders in the newest changes to the highway code.”

The organisers said beforehand: “The ride is not circular so you’ll need to take your clothes with you!

“The ride is family friendly. Under 16s may ride clothed and in the care of a responsible adult.

“All forms of cycle are welcome including adapted machines and legal electric bikes.

“The ride organisers are grateful for the support given by Sussex Police.”

