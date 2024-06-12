Desperate Journalist formed in 2013 in North London. Their self released ‘Cristina’ EP and energetic early live shows soon caught the attention of ‘most indie man alive’ Simon Williams who promptly signed them to Fierce Panda records. Over a decade and 4 albums later, the post-punk foursome (Jo, Rob, Simon and Caz) have built a growing loyal fanbase around the UK and across Europe. Following on from the success of ‘Maximum Sorrow!’ 2023 saw the band play their biggest shows to date, supporting Suede on their sell out ‘Autofiction tour’, which included concerts at Brighton Dome (Review HERE) and Eastbourne Winter Garden (Review HERE).

The band’s 5th album ‘No Hero’ arrives this September and promises to be both their most ambitious and accessible material to date. Pre-order your copy HERE.

In support of this forthcoming platter, Desperate Journalist have announced 13 UK concerts which run on selected dates from September through to January. One of these being here in Brighton on Saturday 23rd November at the Dust venue, which is located on East Street. Tickets for this concert are on sale now from the concert promoter Love Thy Neighbour (buy HERE) and also via SeeTickets.

All concert date tickets can be found at desperatejournalist.co.uk.

desperatejournalist.co.uk