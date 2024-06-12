Beabadoobee has announced her 2024 UK headline tour for November, taking in nine dates including an appearance at Brighton Dome and then culminating with a huge night at London Alexandra Palace. Support comes from LA indie rock group Momma and tickets are available via presale from 10am on Tuesday 18th June and general sale begins at 10am on Friday 21st June via www.beabadoobee.com/tour.

The tour comes in support of Beabadoobee’s forthcoming studio album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’, to be released via Dirty Hit on 16th August, featuring the singles ‘Take A Bite’ and ‘Coming Home’. In August she will open for Mitski at All Points East festival in London and will headline the BBC Radio 1 stage at Reading and Leeds. Bea and her band then head to North America for an extensive headline tour in September, returning twice to LA’s Greek Theatre and playing two nights at NYC’s Summerstage in Central Park.

Produced by the legendary Rick Rubin and long term collaborator and bandmate Jacob Bugden, Bea swapped her bedroom for his infamous Shangri-La studio in Malibu to create a deeply self-assured record with a vast sonic scope of rock and pop.

Pre-order / pre-save ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ HERE.

‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ track listing:

‘Take A Bite’

‘California’

‘One Time’

‘Real Man’

‘Tie My Shoes’

‘Girl Song’

‘Coming Home’

‘Ever Seen’

‘A Cruel Affair’

‘Post’

‘Beaches’

‘Everything I Want’

‘The Man Who Left Too Soon’

‘This Is How It Went’

‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ stands as a testament to Beabadoobee’s artistic evolution and resilience, marking a significant milestone in her career. It captures a journey of confidence and introspection, with themes of self-acceptance and personal growth woven throughout; in parts a love letter to her younger self and all that she’s been through.

On ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’, Beabadoobee is comfortable in taking the reins of this next stage of her life: “I love this album,” she says simply, “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” she adds. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

Beabadoobee 2024 UK live dates:

AUGUST

Sun 18 LONDON All Points East Festival

Fri 23 LEEDS Festival

Sun 25 READING Festival

NOVEMBER

Mon 11 GLASGOW O2 Academy

Tue 12 SHEFFIELD Octagon Centre

Wed 13 NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall

Fri 15 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

Sat 16 MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sun 17 LEEDS O2 Academy

Tue 19 BRIGHTON Dome

Wed 20 BRISTOL Beacon

Thu 21 LONDON Alexandra Palace

About Beabadoobee:

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Beatrice Laus, known as Beabadoobee, has emerged as a British indie icon. With two acclaimed albums and five diverse EPs she’s garnered BRIT Award and BBC Sound Of nominations and won the 2020 NME Radar Award. With 5 billion streams worldwide and an 8.5 million+ social reach, Beabadoobee has built a massive and dedicated Gen-Z fan base.

Her highly anticipated debut album, ‘Fake It Flowers’ released in 2020, received widespread critical acclaim and debuted in the UK Top 10; followed in 2022 by ‘Beatopia’, a fantastical yet deeply personal journey that debuted in the UK Top 5 accompanied by sold out tours across the globe. Beabadoobee most recently supported Taylor Swift on the North American stretch of her ‘Eras Tour’, and has previously joined The 1975, Halsey and Clairo on the road, as well as performing at major festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury.

www.beabadoobee.com