A general election candidate has spoken out after rumours spread at a hustings that she was no longer standing.

Emma Wall, an Independent, was not present at the hustings because, she said, that she was not invited. She said: “I had no idea that there was a hustings last night.”

But the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven candidate has been asked to take part in a hustings at the Saltdean Lido next Tuesday (18 June) and plans to be there.

Ms Wall, 56, a small businesswoman, said that the present system did not serve people, adding: “I don’t like Punch and Judy politics.”

She said that she was keen to find common ground, promoting peace and working with others.

The past few years had been very disturbing, she said, and the political situation did not seem friendly, with “one rule for us” for those running the country.

Ms Wall said: “Should I be elected, I will be inviting more involvement in the political system from my constituents.”

She said that she would

hold people’s assemblies

canvass the opinions of constituents

use e-polling

host regular talks and debates, online and in person

She also said that she shared the goals of the Trailblazers Movement. For more information, click here.