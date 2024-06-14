How time flies. It’s been 40 years since Alison Moyet stepped out of Yazoo and fired up a solo career with her No.1 debut album ‘Alf’ and Top 10 hits ‘Love Resurrection’ and ‘All Cried Out’. That unmistakable voice – big enough to fill a stadium and yet intimate enough to make you feel as though she’s singing just for you – has taken her on quite a journey since, with career highlights including two No.1 albums, six Top 10 singles, two BRIT Awards and a Grammy nomination.

Following her recent graduation from Brighton University in 2023 with a first-class degree in Fine Art Printmaking BA (Hons), Alison Moyet has combined both art and music here, creating the album art herself to celebrate her 40th year as a solo artist with the release of ‘Key’ on 4th October – a collection of 16 reworked singles, fan favourites and deep cuts as well as two new songs which combine to present a blazing showcase of the depth and breadth of her artistic creativity and songwriting. She launches the album by sharing one of its brand new songs, ‘Such Small Ale’ alongside the reworked classic Moyet single ‘All Cried Out’ (Listen HERE).

Alison says, “I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time.”

The songs that feature on ‘Key’ were all reimagined alongside her producer, arranger and musical director Sean McGhee. Some songs remain closer to the originals, ‘All Cried Out’ and ‘Love Resurrection’ are refreshed rather than reinvented, their ‘80s motifs switched for a more timeless production. And others are cast in a new light, see McGhee’s exquisite arrangements of both Guy Sigsworth co-write ‘Filigree’, and ‘Is This Love?’, now translated as a sweeping, shimmering epic ballad. This album has allowed Alison to revisit some of the songwriting highlights of her career including tracks such as ‘Can’t Say It Like I Mean It’ and ‘This House’.

The lavish new single ‘Such Small Ale’ fits naturally alongside the classics, with Alison’s voice seasoned by experience but losing none of its emotion-inspiring grandeur. It’s also a song that’s the perfect fit for how her voice has developed, one that feels both contemporary but with a hint of nostalgic ‘60s flavour. Alison wrote the song with McGhee and Suede guitarist Richard Oakes, the latter of whom performs on several tracks on the album.

‘Key’ distils 40 years of music making, presenting a cohesive overview of a long and dazzling journey. Alison says, “I hope this collection will be the key to those unopened doors. Let yourself in.”

‘Key’ is now available to pre-order HERE. A wide range of physical formats are available with exclusives for Amazon, HMV and select indie stories. The official store has bundles including marble colour vinyl, CD and cassette – all bundles include a print signed by Alison.

Album tracklist:

1. Where Hides Sleep

2. All Cried Out

3. Such Small Ale

4. All Signs of Life

5. Can’t Say It Like I Mean It

6. Fire

7. Filigree

8. The Impervious Me

9. More

10. Is This Love?

11. Tongue Tied

12. My Right Arm

13. So Am I

14. My Best Day

15. World Without End

16. This House

17. Love Resurrection

18. You Don’t Have To Go

This week has also seen the launch of 40 Moyet Moments. A 40-part podcast series featuring Alison in conversation with her long-time digital manager, Steve Coats-Dennis discussing the key moments of Alison’s career: the highs, the lows and everything in between. Listen HERE.

2025 WORLD TOUR

Today also brings the news that Alison will embark upon a long awaited World tour in 2025 – her first full headline tour since 2017. UK, Ireland and European dates are announced today and US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand dates are to follow. Fans who pre-order ‘Key’ from the official store HERE will receive the opportunity to access a UK and Ireland pre-sale for tickets. The pre-sale will open at 10am 19th June and will be live until general on sale starts from 10am 21st June. Further tour info available HERE.

She adds, “Live work really matters to me. I can’t dial in a performance. I love the physical feeling that singing gives me. It’s totally primal and euphoric. On stage I remember how to connect with myself.”

2025 UK & IRELAND tour dates:

16 Feb – Dublin, 3Olympia

17 Feb – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

20 Feb – York, Barbican

21 Feb – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

22 Feb – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

24 Feb – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

25 Feb – Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

27 Feb – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

28 Feb – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

1 Mar – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

3 Mar – Sheffield, City Hall

4 Mar – Stockton, Globe

6 Mar – Gateshead, The Glasshouse

7 Mar – Buxton, Opera House

8 Mar – Reading, Hexagon

10 Mar – Brighton, Dome

11 Mar – London, Palladium

13 Mar – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

14 Mar – Swansea, Arena

15 Mar – Bath, Forum

17 Mar – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

18 Mar – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

20 Mar – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

21 Mar – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

22 Mar – Aberdeen, Music Hall

www.alisonmoyetmusic.com