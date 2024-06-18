Brighton and Hove Albion will kick off the 2024-25 season at Everton at 3pm on Saturday 17 August.

Then the last team to play at the Amex also become the next to feature in a competitive fixture as Albion take on Manchester United on Saturday 24 August at 3pm.

The Seagulls then travel to north London to play title hopefuls Arsenal on Saturday 31 August.

The Premier League published the fixture list this morning (Tuesday 18 June) and the first match scheduled against old rivals Crystal Palace is on Saturday 14 December at 3pm.

The return fixture at Selhurst Park is due to take place on Saturday 5 April.

Brentford are the Boxing Day visitors to the Amex on Thursday 26 December, followed by a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday 29 December.

In contrast to last season, when Albion were playing in Europe, there are only three fixtures currently scheduled for a Sunday.

The second is the final home game of the season on Sunday 18 May when Liverpool are the visitors. And the third is the final match of the season, away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 25 May.

In the first league game of 2025, the Seagulls host Arsenal on Saturday 4 January.

Only one game is currently listed over the late Easter weekend when Brighton go to Brentford on Saturday 19 April.

And the Premier League champions Manchester City come to the Amex on Saturday 9 November, with the return fixture due to take place on Saturday 15 March.