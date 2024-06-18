The first Wimpy for almost 20 years is set to open in Brighton – just a stone’s throw from where another branch once traded.

Charlie Bhangal, who runs the Wimpys in Worthing and Eastbourne, wants to open one in the old Office Angels building in West Street.

There was once a Wimpy on the other side of the road, roughly where the Regency Leisure Arcade now operates.

Mr Bhangal has applied for planning permission to put in a new entrance door, sidelight, extractor fans and signage at 34 West Street.

The floor plans show seating for 78 customers plus two unisex toilets and a disabled toilet with baby change.

A spokesman for Wimpy said: “We very much hope that Wimpy will return to Brighton in the future however, as the planning application is at the very early stages, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“As soon as we have any firm news, we will let our Wimpy fans know.”

Mr Bhangal opened Wimpy in Eastbourne in 2022 after investing £500,000 in the Beacon Shopping Centre branch.

His Worthing branch in Chapel Street, which won Wimpy of the year in 2013 and 2014, is currently closed for refurbishment.

The only other current Wimpy in the city is in Portslade, which opened in 2019. It had a rocky start, losing its alcohol licence the following year after a catalogue of breaches, including its manager being jailed for raping a woman there.

Another branch of the fast food restaurant in Peacehaven closed permanently in 2020, after temporarily shutting because of covid.

Brighton once had several branches of the American-founded fast food chain.

As well as the West Street restaurant, there were others in Western Road (where Oxfam now is), North Street (where Casa Delle Pizza now is), York Place (where Full House Chinese now is) and 19 Old Steine (where VIP Pizza now is) and 66 East Street (now Living Room Health).

It’s thought the last to close was the East Street branch in 2006.