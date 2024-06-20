Five candidates are standing in a by-election in Brunswick and Adelaide for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Jilly Stevens resigned because of ill health.

The five candidates are Alice Burton (Labour), Jamie Gillespie (Independent), Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat), Ollie Sykes (Green) and Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independent).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Here are the responses from Independent candidate Jamie Gilliespie, a post-graduate student.

…

Why do you want to be a councillor and how are you qualified for the role?

Every year I visit an orphanage in Thailand and take children toys and books and read to them.

I regularly visit food banks here in the UK and Food and Friendship Lunch Club for the elderly and vulnerable. Normally there are 100 guests. They have a three-course meal and entertainment, including singing.

…

What are the three key issues for voters in Brunswick and Adelaide?

I would improve the recycling rate. At the moment it is very low. It was 29 per cent when the Green Party was in power. Brighton and Hove City council is 303rd for recycling (out of just over 330 local authorities). The recycling rate in St Albans is top at 64 per cent.

I would tackle anti-social behaviour, knife crime and graffiti and I would restore the floral clock to its former glory.

…

If elected, would you put ward before party in the event of a conflict – or the other way round?

I am standing as an Independent so ward first every time.

…

What would you do to tackle the area’s housing challenges and problems?

We need to build on brownfield sites – not greenfield. That is my view, personally.

Too many natural spaces are being built on, sadly. As a beekeeper, I believe that the environment needs to be protected.

I would also renovate existing buildings that have fallen into disrepair and bring them back to standard. I believe that would be the best possible solution.

There are hundreds of houses and flats that are derelict. They should be put to good use.

…

How will you have any influence now the council has ditched committees for a cabinet?

With reasoned argument. I personally think the cabinet system is seriously flawed and undemocratic, with no apparent scrutiny and no transparency. We are destined to encounter many issues.

I hope it returns to the old system soon. The public need to have a say on issues that concern major building works and not have it done in secret.

…

How would you measure your success as a councillor?

Getting things done! Kindness, patience, initiative, understanding and resilience are key. We should never give up.

In Portslade, I helped out a woman who had 50 fits a day. Her dad was at his wits’ end. His daughter was very poorly indeed.

I got the press involved and the story was picked up in both the local and national press including the television news.

Then the law was changed and she got the medication she needed and her life improved for the better. That is why I want to be a councillor

…

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.