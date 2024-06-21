Paul Heaton will release a brand new solo album ‘The Mighty Several’ (pre-order HERE) on 11th October featuring new single ‘Fish ‘n’ Chip Supper’ (out now). Produced by legendary producer Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds and recorded at Blueprint Studios in Salford, ‘The Mighty Several’ features 12 new original songs, performed by Paul and his band plus a number of special guest singers including Heaton’s regular live vocalist Rianne Downey as well as Yvonne Shelton and Danny Muldoon (all of whom are pictured on the album sleeve alongside Paul).

Heaton has also announced a huge November/December UK tour including shows at Brighton Centre, Leeds First Direct Arena, Glasgow OVO Hydro, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena & Nottingham Motorpoint Arena ending in London with a show at the famous Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. Paul will be performing songs from throughout his career including classic tracks by The Beautiful South and The Housemartins. Special guests on all dates will be The Zutons. Tickets for the tour are priced at only £35 (plus ticket fees).

NOVEMBER

Fri 29 – BRIDLINGTON Spa

Sat 30 – LEEDS First Direct Arena

DECEMBER

Sun 01 – GLASGOW OVO Hydro

Tue 03 – BRIGHTON Centre

Wed 04 – WOLVERHAMPTON Civic Halls

Fri 06 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Sat 07 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Mon 09 – NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall

Tue 10 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Tickets priced £35.00 (plus ticket fees) on sale 9:30am on Friday 28th June from paulheaton.co.uk, gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

For exclusive ticket pre-sale access pre-order the new album from www.paulheaton.co.uk by 5pm Tuesday 25th June. Pre-sale access takes place from 9:30am on Wednesday 26th June. Access does not guarantee a ticket.

‘The Mighty Several’ will be available on 11th October on all digital platforms and on vinyl, CD and cassette.

The first single ‘Fish ‘N’ Chip Supper’, a typically bittersweet slice of kitchen sink drama set to a deliciously infectious anthemic pop groove written by Paul Heaton and guitarist Jonny Lexus, is available today.

The full tracklisting of ‘The Mighty Several’ is:

National Treasure Quicksand After The Sugar Rush Fish ‘N’ Chip Supper H Into Hurt Silly Me Small Boats Just Another Family Pull Up A Seat The Blues Came In Couldn’t Get Dead Walk On, Slow Down

Paul Heaton’s songwriting genius was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards in 2022 where noted author/radio DJ Stuart Maconie presented him with a long overdue gong for ‘Outstanding Song Collection’. Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, with five No 1 albums and some 15 million album sales under his belt. He first came to prominence in the early 80s as front man of The Housemartins (the same group that gave us Norman ‘Fatboy Slim’ Cook). The Housemartins released two albums ‘London 0 Hull 4’ (’86) and ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death’ (’87). In ’88 Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums – ‘Welcome To The Beautiful South’ (’89), ‘Choke’ (’90), ‘0898 Beautiful South’ (’92), ‘Miaow’ (’94), ‘Blue Is The Colour’ (’96), ‘Quench’ (’98), ‘Painting It Red’ (2000), ‘Gaze’ (’03), ‘Golddiggas, Headnodders & Pholk Songs’ (’04) and ‘Superbi’ (’06). In 2001 Heaton took a break from The Beautiful South and released his first solo album ‘Fat Chance’. The Beautiful South called it a day in 2007 citing ‘musical similarities’. Paul Heaton went on to release two further solo albums: ‘The Cross-Eyed Rambler’ (’08) and ‘Acid Country’ (’10). In 2011 Heaton wrote a musical called ‘The 8th’ based on the Seven Deadly Sins and asked former Beautiful South singer Jacqui Abbott to perform in it. Paul and Jacqui went on to record five acclaimed albums as a duo: ‘What Have We Become’ (’14), ‘Wisdom, Laughter and Lines’ (’15), ‘Crooked Calypso’ (’17), ‘Manchester Calling’ (’20) and ‘N.K-Pop’ (’22). In 2019 Paul released a career spanning compilation of his biggest hits entitled ‘The Last King Of Pop’.

www.paulheaton.co.uk