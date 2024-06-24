Firefighters are tackling a small rooftop blaze in a building near St Peter’s Church in Brighton this afternoon (Monday 24 June).

Smoke could be seen from the A23 London Road as four fire engines including the aerial ladder platform from Preston Circus were sent to the scene.

People were urged to avoid the area.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is responding to reports of smoke from the roof of a building in Brighton.

“We were called at 3.49pm to St George’s Place.

“As of 4.15pm, three fire engines and the aerial ladder platform have been sent to the scene.

“Please avoid the area.”

The fire service issued an update at 4.20pm, saying: “A small fire has been found on a second-floor flat roof.

“Crews are using two breathing apparatus, two hose-reel jets and a thermal imaging camera.

“There is smoke affecting the second and third floor.

“There are no reports of injuries.”

Fire crews were working close to where football fans have been gathering for the fanzone for the finals of the Euro 2024 tournament.