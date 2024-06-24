A Hove man has been charged with sexually abusing two schoolboys and is due to appear in court next month.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 24 June): “Police have charged a man with sexual offences involving two boys at an East Sussex school in the 1970s.

“An investigation was launched after two men, who are now in their 50s and 60s, reported being sexually abused while teenagers at the now-closed Tylehurst School in Forest Row.

“The offences are reported to have taken place between 1977 and 1979.

“Raymond Langley, 75, of Clarendon Road, in Hove, has been charged with four counts of buggery of a boy under 16, six counts of indecent assault, four counts of inciting a boy under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency and one count of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

“Langley was the school bursar / house master at the time of the alleged offences.

“He is due to appear at a court to be confirmed on Wednesday 10 July.”

Detective Constable Fiona Ashcroft said: “If you are a victim of sexual offences, no matter how long ago they took place, please report it to Sussex Police.

“The investigation into these allegations is ongoing. If you have any information that could help, please contact us online or via 101, quoting serial 472 of 23/09.”