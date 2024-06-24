Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa has announced five UK arena concerts in April 2025 including an appearance at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 27th April 2025.

Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 10am GMT on Wednesday 26th June at PlanetRock.com.

Tickets will then go on general sale from at 10am UK time on Friday June 28th from www.gigantic.com and www.jbonamassa.com.

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 27 No.1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa’s career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and continues to gain momentum.

Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around. He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans.

Joe Bonamassa UK Arena Tour Dates:

Monday 21st April 2025 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Wednesday 23rd April 2025 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday 25th April 2025 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday 26th April 2025 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 27th April 2025 – Brighton Centre

Joe Bonamassa last performed live in Brighton in 2022 where we reported “The whole show was simply a jaw droppingly slick performance by one of the world’s best guitarists and backed by an astoundingly talented band”. Read our full account of that night HERE.

We aren’t alone in thinking this, here are what others have said:

“I am looking forward to touring the UK again,” says Joe. “UK audiences have always been supportive of my music. The fans are always energetic and enthusiastic.”

“If you haven’t got a ticket for the show, get one and that’s an order! You won’t be disappointed.” – The Rockpit

“Bonamassa’s guitar playing is as slick as ever… he plays some of the best blues on the global circuit in modern times.” – MetalTalk

“Joe Bonamassa shows are always special… tonight was one hell of a performance.” – Sonic Abuse

“Bonamassa’s guitar solo is quite something to behold and an absolute masterclass in how to make a crowd go crazy… an unforgettable, otherworldly performance.” – Rock and Blues Muse

“As with every gig I have seen him perform he shows that he loves the music and is as invested in it as his audience is. A brilliant night.” – Music-News

About Joe Bonamassa:

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.

Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive foundation provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.

His new album/film Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra drops worldwide on June 21st via his own J&R Adventures label.

linktr.ee/officialjoebonamassa