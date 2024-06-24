A group of women took shelter in a shop when they were surrounded by dozens of protesters who followed them after they left a rally in Brighton yesterday (Sunday 23 June).

A police officer shepherded them into the North Laine Bazaar, in Upper Gardner Street, after the Let Women Speak rally in Victoria Gardens.

One of the women said that a dozen or so were given sanctuary for about an hour until the police turned up in a van to drive them to safety.

Several of those taking part in the rally yesterday complained that they were subject to aggressive abuse from about 200 protesters who mainly described themselves as trans rights activists.

Let Women Speak tweeted that Sussex Police had shown a “failure to act on multiple breaches of the peace, harassment and intimidation”, with footage on social media capturing several incidents including scuffles.

And several of the women were alarmed to see and hear Sarah Jane Baker, also known as Alan Baker, with a megaphone in the ranks of the protesters.

Baker spent 30 years in prison for kidnap and torture and later for attempted murder. The former Lewes inmate – pictured a few years ago carrying a sign saying “Kill JK Rowling” – was recalled to prison last year for breaching parole conditions.

Several women said that they had complained or planned to complain about aspects of the protest and the police response yesterday.

Sussex Police said that it would carry out investigations “to identify whether any criminality took place”.

The event was organised by Let Women Speak, a free speech movement that aims to create spaces where women can speak about issues that affect them.

The main speaker was Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, who set up the Party of Women last year and is standing in Bristol Central at the general election.

She had planned to stand in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven at the general election before the Labour Party suspended the former MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

One member of the audience said that many of those present were survivors of male sexual violence and abuse and were disappointed that the police had not provided better protection from harassment and intimidation.

She said that the police had allowed the protesters – many of them men hiding their identity behind masks – to get too close and to keep up a menacing barrage of aggressive verbal abuse.

She added that the police had protected the protesters’ freedom of speech and right to protest at the expense of the women’s freedom of speech and right to assemble for a peaceful rally.

One attendee said: “Around 100 women and a handful of men attended the rally but much of what was being said was drowned out by a large group of around 200 counter-demonstrators, many in masks, shouting and blowing horns and sirens.

“The police formed a protective ring around the rally and, in spite of several scuffles involving masked men, no arrests were made.”

Sussex Police said: “No arrests have been made at this time.”

The force said: “Sussex Police attended an event in Victoria Gardens in Brighton on Sunday (23 June) in order to facilitate a safe, planned protest.

“Preparations were made, with engagement between the event organisers, demonstrators and community partners, to maintain the safety of all those involved while minimising disruption to the wider community.

“Following the conclusion of the event, police took steps to ensure those leaving the event were separated from protesters as they left the area to avoid potential escalation.

“We understand people have strongly held views and sometimes expect the police to intervene. We recognise and respect different communities and want them to be safe and feel safe.

“However, we have a duty to protect freedom of expression – including (in the words of the European Court of Human Rights) the right to express ideas ‘that offend, shock or disturb’ – as long as those expressing them stay within the law.

“Demonstrations are policed by trained protest liaison officers and, should peaceful protest begin to involve hate speech or anti-social behaviour, enforcement action will be taken.

“Investigations will also take place following the event to identify whether any criminality took place.”

Another of those at the rally said: “As the police led Kellie-Jay, supporters and stewards out they mismanaged the exit so badly that the activists-protestors followed and overran many of us.

“A small group took shelter in a shop. Myself and the women carrying the PA system on a cart found ourselves circled on the junction of New Road and Jubilee Street for 20 minutes with police squeezed in between.

“I’m going to call it reverse-kettling where the peaceful and law-abiding are trapped.

“Everyone unconnected with pushing the PA cart was told to leave. The women were rescued from the shop by police and had to sit in a police van.

“Sarah Jane Baker, in the red beret, was hurling insults at the women through a megaphone (and) encouraged others to ‘punch a terf’ at a trans rally. You can google the event.

“No question of holding two sides apart. The police were throughout having to face the mostly young protesters who were pushing forwards, hurling abuse at the mostly older women. It was very intimidating.

“The interesting thing about it was that the police allowed protesters to be so close to the women that it was impossible to hear the speeches, through sirens, rattles, whistles, etc.

“So their right to protest was protected but the women’s was not as we couldn’t hear.

Some of our women had to hide in a shop as trans activists have followed them and the police can’t protect them. They’ve also been told that being screamed at and intimidated whilst walking to their car is “legitimate protest” not harassment.#letwomenspeakbrighton — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) June 23, 2024

“One woman who objected was told (by a woman officer) to leave if she found it intimidating. There is a photo of the officer in question on twitter.

“Some of the speakers were survivors (of abuse). One in a wheelchair had to endure a young man very close to her yelling ‘fascists fuck off’ repeatedly to drown her out.

“Mostly the noise was so great you couldn’t hear individual insults.”

Lewes educationalist Stephanie Davies-Arai tweeted: “Today in Brighton women tried to hold a peaceful event but @BtonHovePolice allowed a chanting angry mob to disrupt it from start to finish. Would they have let anyone disrupt Pride in this way? They’ve clearly pledged their allegiance to the flag.”

And Kellie-Jay Keen tweeted: “They’ve also been told that being screamed at and intimidated whilst walking to their car is ‘legitimate protest’ not harassment.”