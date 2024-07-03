A coffee shop has applied for a drinks licence but a neighbour has objected.

The Botanist Coffee Company has applied to sell alcohol from 10am to 10pm daily at its branch in Church Road, Hove, on the corner of Wilbury Road.

Brighton and Hove City Council previously granted a licence from noon to 10pm to Small Batch Coffee Company for the same venue in October 2022.

The Botanist said that it wanted to sell snacks in premises with room for 40 customers inside and 50 outside.

The company also wants to host low-key events with acoustic live music at which it can serve alcohol.

An anonymous neighbour, whose details were redacted by the council, objected to the application, saying that it would cause a “huge nuisance”.

The objector said: “There are children in the immediate area and elderly who are already having enough of an issue with businesses like the Gin Tub and the amount of premises that already serve alcohol.

“We do not need to add another to that list.

“They state they are a café but want to serve alcohol until 10pm at night seven days a week.

“They are then not a café and just another bar in our residential area.

“I noticed they also want to start serving alcohol at 10am in the morning.

“Who is drinking alcohol at 10am?”

The company said that would sign up with a security company mobile support unit and bar under-18s from the premises after 9pm.

The application is due to be decided by a council licensing panel at a hearing on Tuesday 9 July at 10am.

The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.