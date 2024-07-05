Two former Brighton MPs shared a few farewell lines as the identity of their replacements was awaited.

The former Green MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas said that she was “very excited” to see the results for the constituency as she arrived at the count at Portslade Sports Centre.

She said: “I’m just so excited about the new generation of Green MPs that we hope to see – and just seeing the way in which Siân Berry in particular has just grown into that role of the candidate in Brighton Pavilion … I’m going to be very, very excited to see the result tonight.”

Asked how confident she was that the Green Party would retain their only Westminster seat so far, she said: “Confident is a very strong word to use in this context. I’m not going to say I’m confident but I’m very hopeful.”

On her next steps after her parliamentary career, she said that she would be “lying down in a dark room for a few weeks”.

She added: “I want to find a way of continuing to work on climate and nature which are the passions that really drive me.”

Earlier, on Facebook, the former Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, posted thanks and a call to vote.

Mr Russell-Moyle, who was suspended by his party shortly before nominations closed, said: “Two hours remain to vote. If you have not, I urge you to do.

“In marginal seats make sure you vote to get the Tories and right wing parties out. In almost all seats that’s the Labour candidate. In Northern Ireland it will be the SDLP.

“As many of you know a malicious and vexatious complaint was lodged against me the day after the election was called.

“It is an old complaint from 2016-17 that was already investigated and dismissed from someone who at the time I thought was a friend but we personally and politically fell out and this is his revenge.

“The new rules allow you to resubmit historical complaints.

“I was therefore removed as a candidate and couldn’t stand in the place I live and was born.

“Lots of people asked me to stand as an independent as they were angry at the process – so was I. The process is not fair or just. I, however, want a Labour government and a Labour Party that puts forward socialist values.

“I want to say thank you to all constituents. It was an honour to serve you for seven years. While the seat has been robbed from me. I was always only your servant.

“An MP’s job is first and foremost to serve the area and be their voice – before legislating or governing. It’s you residents of Kemptown and Peacehaven that was always my first thought and improving the lot of constituents always will be.

“I believe change comes from inside Parliament and outside. Things will get better tomorrow with a Labour goverment but it will not be utopia and change won’t come immediately.

“Raymond Williams in 1974 believing both that the Tories must be defeated and that Labour’s socialist credentials were hopelessly compromised said: ‘Elect them on Thursday. Fight them on Friday.’

“There will be plenty of fights, internal and external, to be had. I hope to be there with you on some of those barricades.”