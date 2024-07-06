Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life in this UK premiere. Bluey’s Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studio.

Bluey comes to Brighton and it’s already forced the election count out of the Brighton Centre to further down the coast.

Riding shotgun is my 5 year old granddaughter who is very excited with plenty of “when will they be on?” questions whilst we wait for the audience settle into their seats. The general buzz of anticipation from the little ones in the venue is palpable.

Just to clarify – I am a huge Bluey fan so this is a treat for me also. Bluey plus music couldn’t be better.

The show opens with kiwi puppets manipulated by their puppeteers dressed in fluorescent green suits. Then multi-coIoured birds fly across the stage and is immediately charming, fun and a delight of colour and realised imagination.

Enter Blue, Bingo, Mum and Dad dancing to music – life size perfect representations of the animation.

The kids are in rapture and Bluey is complaining that sister Bingo is copying her. Mum explains that Bluey should be proud that her sibling wants to be like her “best big sister”.

She explains that she doesn’t speak to her sister anymore which is sad.

The action changes to stopping Dad using his phone rather than playing with his offspring and the sisters decide to hide his phone. Much hilarity ensues as Dad tries to find his mobile and other characters join them.

The sets, which are trucked in and out, are delightful and numerous. Lightshows with travelling spots sweep across the audience.

The show is an allegory about the importance of sisterhood, family.

Bluey’s Big Play finishes with Mum phoning her sister.

The show is moving, fun, energising and a total delight. As huge rubber balls are released into the audience everyone is playing a huge game of ‘keepyuppys’ the room was full of huge joy and I couldn’t recommend this production enough.



Tickets : https://brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/2024/bluey/

Friday 5th July – Sunday 7th July 2024 various times