Brighton and Hove heritage champion Roger Amerena has died at the age of 74.

Mr Amerena chaired the Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission and the Brighton and Hove Commemorative Plaque Panel and co-chaired the Brighton and Hove Conservation Advisory Group.

The commission said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the death of our Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission chairman and founder, Roger Amerena, following an eight-month battle with motor neurone disease, its first cruel blow being to rob Roger of his distinctive voice, although he carried on his heritage work right to the end via email, text and his ‘talkboard’, a tablet which translated his words into speech.

“Roger was Brighton-born and bred and a pivotal figure in local heritage for many years.

“He successfully won many battles to save features and buildings in the city – Puget’s Cottage in Brighton’s new Hannington’s Lane, being a notable example – preserving the oldest commercial premises in the district.

“Roger was also instrumental in having a Brighton and Hove City Council Heritage Asset Register implemented in recent years after several iconic seafront street lights – sent away for restoration – turned up on Facebook marketplace.

“It is said Roger had an almost photographic memory for the city’s heritage including names, dates, people and places and he could tell you the history of pretty well every cobble, coalhole cover and letterbox.

“He also possessed an admirable ability to network and get all the right people involved in all the right projects and events.

“He was also co-chair of the Conservation Advisory Group which advises Brighton and Hove City Council on planning applications which impact on local heritage and had been a member for over 25 years.

“The Brighton and Hove Commemorative Plaque Panel was another passion and Roger made it his business to transform all plaque approvals into memorable blue plaque unveiling ceremonies involving whole communities in celebrating their local heritage, together with the mayor and other city dignitaries.

“Roger also meticulously researched and invited the descendants of the individual being celebrated to attend and say a few words before posing for photographs with the mayor and others outside their ancestor’s property, not forgetting Roger in his famous top hat and tails.

“Relishing a sense of occasion, Roger was well known for his lavish summer and winter heritage parties with costumed staff and over-sherried homemade trifle at historic Montpellier Hall, where he also prided himself on being a horticulturalist and was always keen to show off his stunning blooms and Victorian roses each summer.

“In his last couple of years Roger was immensely proud to have been involved in local film Vindication Swim, the story of a struggle featuring 1920s female Channel swimmer, Mercedes Gleitze, which saw some internal scenes filmed at Montpellier Hall, and enthusiastic at the prospect of a bronze statue celebrating Miss Gleitze on the seafront.

“Roger had also recently been invited to be a judge at the prestigious Sussex Heritage Awards which he very much enjoyed, despite his illness.

“Representing the council at Armistice Day remembrance ceremonies annually was another duty Roger took very seriously and another occasion to don his top hat.

“Roger’s greatest wish was that the Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission should continue on after he was gone and a lot of us are currently working hard behind the scenes to ensure both the commission and his legacy not only carry on but go from strength to strength as he would have wanted.

“Farewell Roger. You have left big shoes – and a big top hat – to fill.”

The date, time and location for the funeral have yet to be finalised.