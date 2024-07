A cannabis farm has been found by police after they raided a house in Rottingdean.

A homeless man, Dorian Ibra, has been charged with producing 70 to 80 cannabis plants at the house in Rowan Way. Ibra, 36, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court today.

The raid on Sunday found £70,000 worth of cannabis plants.

Tactical enforcement unit officers dismanted the factory.