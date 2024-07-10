A Brighton charity has been fined hundreds of pounds after one of its disabled volunteers used the wrong bin bag by mistake.

The Wood Store in Eastern Road has an arrangement with Brghton and Hove City Council to use communal bins for commercial waste, as long as they’re put into special bin bags.

But after two volunteers – one learning disabled, the other new – were seen putting waste in black bin bags into the bin, it was fined £300.

Brighton and Hove Wood Recycling Project, which runs the store, appealed to the council, explaining that the volunteers had made a simple error.

But the £300 fine is being upheld.

The charity’s chief executive, Green councillor Pete West, said: “I’m very conscious of the need for the council to properly manage use of the communal bins and appreciate that technically we have committed an offence, but this was an honest mistake made by a volunteer with learning disabilities who misunderstood what to do.

“We run on a shoestring and are crowdfunding to save the organisation and really can’t afford this insensitive fine, which will only serve to reduce the support we can give to disadvantaged people.”

Hard pressed local reuse charity, Brighton & Hove Wood Recycling Project (aka The Wood Store), has been fined for mistaken use of communal bin by a disabled volunteer.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Businesses must dispose of their commercial waste legally and it is the responsibility of the business to make sure all staff have received suitable training and guidance on how to do so.

“Disposing of commercial waste by illegally using bins meant for residential waste limits the space available for residents to responsibly dispose of their household rubbish, which can lead to further issues.

“When a fixed penalty notice is issued, businesses are able to appeal and provide additional information to us, which is then reviewed under the council’s Fixed Penalty Notice Challenge process. In this instance, the decision was to uphold the fine.”